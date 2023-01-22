WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department found itself busy Saturday night into Sunday morning as officers investigated three shootings that happened within the span of 90 minutes.

MPD tweeted about each shooting. Here are the locations and the approximates times when police received word of them:

4700 block of 1st St. SW, around 11:10 p.m.

900 block of P St. NW, around 11:50 p.m.

400 block of Park Rd. NW, around 12:30 a.m.

In the shooting on Park Road NW, police said they were looking for two boys who were driving an older model Mercedes-Benz.

In all cases, anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099. You also can text information to 50411.