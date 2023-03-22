WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating two separate shootings in D.C. on Wednesday. The victims in both incidents were teenagers.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that the first shooting happened around 5:03 p.m. on the 3300 block of New Hampshire Ave. NW. Police found two teenage boys. Both were conscious and breathing.

The other shooting happened at 16th and Minnesota Avenue SE. Police said that the call came in around 5:27 p.m. They found one teenage boy who was conscious and breathing at the scene.

Police were continuing to investigate both of these shootings.