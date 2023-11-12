WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said three teenage boys have been arrested in connection to an unarmed carjacking Saturday evening.

Police said that at about 8:05 p.m., at the 300 block of 9th Street in Southeast, one of the suspects entered a ride-share car and once inside, he began to assault the driver and ordered the victim to get out of the car. The victim complied.

Two other suspects then entered the car and left the scene. Police found the car in the 1600 block of 28th Street in Southeast.

Officers then saw four suspects walking away from the car. They were able to apprehend three of the suspects.

The suspects were a 15-year-old boy from Southeast, DC, a 14-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old boy, both from Northwest, DC.

They were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.