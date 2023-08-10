WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it located a 3-year-old boy Thursday afternoon who had been reported missing from Southeast early in the morning.

MPD first shared on the social media platform X that Michell Edwards was missing around 1:30 p.m. The post said he last was seen in the 5200 block of Fitch St. SE. Police released a picture of him. They said his hair was done in corn rows and that he was wearing tan shorts, a black shirt, and navy blue shorts when he disappeared.

Michell Edwards (Metropolitan Police Department)

At 3:37 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said Edwards had been found. MPD thanked people for their help, but gave no other information about the situation, including the circumstances involved in Edwards’ disappearance or where he was.