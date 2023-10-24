WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 36th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race takes place Tuesday night and will be hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis with a special appearance by television host, activist, and author Karamo.

Karamo is well-known for his roles on The Real World: Philadelphia and, more recently, Netflix’s Queer Eye. He was the second openly gay Black man to be featured on reality TV.

In Sept. 2022, he began hosting his own talk show, Karamo, which people in the DMV can watch daily at 3 p.m. on DCW50.

Karamo cohosted Living Local DMV on Tuesday and talked about everything from when you should move in with your partner to whether stilettos or platform heels are better for the race.

The High Heel Race is hosted by the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs and is a time for people in the District to cheer on participants as they race down historic 17th Street NW.

“The 36th annual 17th Street High Heel Race is the chance to come together, have fun, and celebrate our DC Values,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in a statement. “[…]Whether it is an investment in housing, or jobs, or public safety, with every investment, we want to send the same message: we love you, we see you, and we’re here for you. Tonight is a celebration of that commitment.”

The race begins at 6 p.m. with a costume contest and performances by musicians, dancers and drag artists.

