The sentences come after two other accused gang members were sentenced in October.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Four more people of the “Wellington Park Crew” gang were sentenced on Friday for a shooting that killed 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson in July of 2018.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia listed the following sentences in a news release:

24-year-old Qujuan Thomas was sentenced to 68 years in prison.

23-year-old Darrise Jeffers was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

25-year-old Quentin Michals was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

27-year-old Gregory Taylor was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

The Attorney’s Office said that all four were found guilty on June 13 of first-degree murder while armed, conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, participation in a criminal street gang and multiple counts of assault with intent to kill while armed. Thomas, Jeffers and Taylor were also found guilty of related firearms offenses.

Jeffers and Michals were not identified as actual shooters in the case. They were found guilty under an aiding and abetting theory.

Two other gang members, Isaiah Murchison and Marquell Cobbs, were sentenced on Oct. 6, 2023.

The release said that on July 16, 2018, Murchison, Taylor, Thomas and two other people drove to the Clay Terrace neighborhood in D.C. All of them were armed with guns and opened fire indiscriminately on the courtyard. In total, over 50 shots were fired.

Makiyah Wilson was sitting on the front stoop of her home. She was struck and killed. Several others in the neighborhood were wounded.

Police said that Michals and Jeffers helped get the weapons and car used in the shooting.

“Despite having witnessed the defendants preparing for the shooting, no witnesses were willing to provide information regarding the identity of the shooters. The government presented forensic evidence, statements the defendants made over social media, and motive evidence in presenting its case,” the statement from the attorney general’s office said.