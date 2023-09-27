WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said four men were shot in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday night.

Police responded to 14th St. and Saratoga Ave., N.E. after reports of a shooting came in at about 9:50 p.m.

Two of the men reportedly appeared to be dead and remained on scene, unconscious and not breathing. The other two men were transported to hospitals, conscious and breathing.

The police are asking people to be on the lookout for three men in a grey vehicle.

This is an ongoing story.