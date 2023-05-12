WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating four shootings that took place in Southeast and Northeast Friday, all of them reported within an hour of each other.
MPD Provided the following information about the shootings, including the times of the calls:
- 11:35 a.m., 600 block of 46th Pl. SE: Man shot; conscious; black Jeep Compass involved
- 11:45 a.m., 3700 block of Jay St. NE: Man shot, conscious; two people involved
- 12:09 p.m., 15th Street and Good Hope Road SE: Man shot, conscious; black vehicle with four people inside it involved
- 12:31 p.m., 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE: Woman shot, conscious with a graze wound