WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after police said he ran into traffic and was hit by a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Third District Commander James Boteler said that they believe the boy ran away from his mother and into traffic on V Street NW when he was hit.

“We believe that, like young children do sometimes, they dart away from their parents and the unfortunate circumstance here — we think that’s what happened, the young man darted away into the lane of traffic, and he was struck by the vehicle,” Boteler said during a press conference.

Police believed the boy’s mother was nearby at the time of the crash. The man who was driving the pickup truck stopped and got both the boy and his mother into the pickup truck before driving them to a nearby hospital.

Police said that while the boy’s injuries are serious, he was awake and talking. He is currently in stable condition.

V Street was closed Thursday evening as the investigation continued.