WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More than 40% of DC students were considered chronically absent during the 2022-2023 school year.

That’s according to data released last month by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE).

Chronically absent is when a student has “been absent, including both excused and unexcused partial and full-day absences, for at least 10 percent of enrolled instructional days,” said OSSE.

43% of students qualified as chronically absent last year. That’s down from 48% the year prior. However, it’s up significantly from the 2019-2020 school year, when 27% of students were chronically absent. The report states that 37% of students were chronically truant last year, which is when a student has at least 10 unexcused absences.

“These declines were both driven by decreases in unexcused absences; excused absences remain at levels comparable to the 2021-22 school year,” said OSSE.

“DC has some of the highest chronic absenteeism rates in the country. And while chronic absenteeism has decreased, it’s still unacceptably high,” said Jessica Giles, Executive Director of Education Reform Now DC.

Giles said this loss of learning can have severe impacts on students in the long term.

“When students attend school consistently, they’re more likely to perform on grade level, they’re more likely to graduate, get and hold great jobs. So, this has a direct connection to our student’s future,” she said.

OSSE said reducing chronic absenteeism is a top priority. The agency is taking several steps to address the issue, including, “expanding trainings and supports provided to schools on how to design and implement systems that promote mental health and wellness for students and staff,” the agency said in an email.

Giles said other measures, including “nudge notifications” can be effective.

“Letting families know that your child has this number of days so students can make sure they’re coming to school consistently,” she explained.

She also said strengthening safe passages, making sure there is a clinician in every school and home visits are equally important.

Still, some parents said the issue isn’t so cut and dry.

“I think we all have to remember, kiddos are literally crossing the city to go to school,” said LaJoy Johnson Law.

Law is the parent of a 7th-grade student with special needs. She drives her daughter to and from school daily, making the trip from Ward 8 to Ward 1. She said transportation is just one of the many factors that can cause a student to show up late to school, or not at all.

“That’s a long time. And if you’re in traffic, that can be an hour, just sitting in traffic,” she said. “If you have multiple children, can you imagine trying to get kids to one end of the city to another when they’re at different schools?”

She also noted her daughter fits the definition of chronically absent, due to the many doctors appointments she needs to attend a year.

“A lot of our children that have disabilities make up a good portion of chronic absenteeism. We have to think about their therapeutic appointments, hospital visits,” she explained. “My experience has been if she’s absent, we’re at the doctor.”

Law hopes council members and school officials will consider these challenges as they make policies around absenteeism and truancy.

The D.C. Council will hold a public hearing on the issues on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.