WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Independence Day is quickly approaching, which means a night of fireworks and fun with family and friends.

Here are a few events happening around the DMV, according to Patch.

WASHINGTON D.C.

National Independence Day Parade (Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street NW to 17th Street NW)

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual parade will showcase marching bands, floats, giant balloons, and more. If you cannot make it in person to the parade but still would like to watch, it will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

Independence Day Eve Nationals Fireworks Watch Party (50 M St SE)

When: Monday, July 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Love baseball and fireworks? Combine them both and watch the Washington Nationals postgame fireworks show on the Homewood Suites’ rooftop. Attendees must purchase tickets which also include a drink as well.

Maryland

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 7 p.m. yo 10 p.m.

The City of Rockville is putting on its annual Independence Day celebration with fireworks at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park. There will be live music and a 20-minute fireworks show.

When: Saturday, July 1 from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy live music and a fireworks display at night. Lawn chairs, coolers, and towels are welcome and there will be food vendors as well. No alcohol or pets will be permitted.

Virginia

4th of July Celebration & Fireworks at the Military Women’s Memorial (Memorial Ave and Schley Dr.)

When: July 4, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Military Women’s Memorial is hosting a celebration and fireworks show. Attendees will be able to enjoy a catered buffet, open bar, live music, and more. There will be tons of activities for all ages from a photo booth to games and more.

Mount Vernon’s Independence Fireworks (3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy)

When: Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy fireworks as the mansion lights up in red, white, and blue. Concessions will also be offered along with live music, lawn games, ice cream, and more. Tickets are required to attend the event.