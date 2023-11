WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS were at the scene of a fire in Southeast, D.C. on Monday evening.

The department said on its X page that there was a working fire in the 3400 block of Stanton Rd., S.E. on the first floor of a three-story apartment building. The fire was reported to be under control by 7:45 p.m.

Though there were no injuries, two adults and five children were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross was requested to help.