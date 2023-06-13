WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A jury convicted five gang members Tuesday for the murder of a 10-year-old girl that took place on July 16, 2018.

Investigators said Makiyah Wilson was on the stoop in front of her home in Clay Terrace when five men who drove to the neighborhood fired more than 50 shots, killing her and hurting several other people.

Those men included:

Isaiah Murchison, 23

Gregory Taylor, 27

Qujuan Thomas, 24

The jury found Isaiah Murchison, 23, Darrise Jeffers, 23, Gregory Taylor, 27, Qujuan Thomas, 24, and Quentin Michals, 25, guilty of first degree murder while armed, conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, participation in a criminal street gang and multiple counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

Jurors also convicted Quentin Michals, 25, and Darrise Jeffers, 23 on the charges. They were accused of getting the weapons and vehicle used in the shooting. A sixth person, Marquell Cobbs, 21, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit a crime of violence.

All six men are members of the “Wellington Park crew.”

“Their rampage left multiple people shot and a 10-year old child dead,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said in a news release, noting that the incident was the result of a social media feud between those found guilty and people who lived in the community. “Today’s verdicts demonstrate that we will hold accountable both the shooters in these brazen attacks and the people who help them.”

Sentencing hearings are scheduled for October 2023.