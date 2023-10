WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said that multiple men were shot on Friday night in Northeast D.C.

Police said that at about 11:37 p.m., they responded to the 100 block of Quincy Place, NE, for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five men who had been shot. They were all conscious and breathing.

Four of the victims were transported to the hospital and one self transported to the hospital.