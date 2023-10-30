WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Five people were in the hospital after a crash in Northwest D.C. on Monday afternoon.

DC Fire and EMS first said in a post just after 12:50 p.m. that there was a crash with a vehicle that overturned at 14th and U streets Northwest.

In an update, officials said that senior Fire and EMS staff and a street calls unit saw the crash and immediately responded to give aid.

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another man and two women had non-life-threatening injuries.

A minor was also taken to the hospital after the crash.