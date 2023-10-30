WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Five people were in the hospital after a crash in Northwest D.C. on Monday afternoon.
DC Fire and EMS first said in a post just after 12:50 p.m. that there was a crash with a vehicle that overturned at 14th and U streets Northwest.
In an update, officials said that senior Fire and EMS staff and a street calls unit saw the crash and immediately responded to give aid.
One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another man and two women had non-life-threatening injuries.
A minor was also taken to the hospital after the crash.