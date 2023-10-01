WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) provided details about five separate shooting incidents that took place over the span of about six hours across Northwest and Southeast D.C.

This is the first time since 1997 that the District has experienced more than 200 homicides before October.

The first happened just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Shepherd St., NW, where MPD said to look out for two black sedans fleeing the scene.

The next three were reported within an hour of each other.

The first was at 11:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of M St., NW, where a man was shot outside and transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

At about 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Georgia Ave., NW, a teenage girl was found outside near the Howard University campus suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 1 a.m., a man suffered a graze wound in the 100 block of Wayne Place, SE. He was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The last in this string of shootings happened at about 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of 13th St., SE. There, 52-year-old Patricia Johnson was killed in a domestic incident – 26-year-old Desmond Thurston was arrested and charged for her murder.