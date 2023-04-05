WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several students in D.C. were recovering on Wednesday after officials said they ate gummies with an “unidentified controlled substance.”

Key Elementary School sent out a notification to families saying that a student brought the gummies to school and shared them with other fifth-grade students. The students started to feel unwell and went to the nurse’s office.

The letter from Assistant Principal Jennifer Green said, “Due to the severity of illness, DC Fire and Emergency Services (FEMS) was called to further assess the students.”

The letter said that five students were taken to the hospital for further monitoring. All of the students’ families were notified.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that all of the students were stable.