WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Six Fire and EMS personnel in D.C. were placed on administrative leave after an altercation on Tuesday evening.
Video of a fight at an emergency call that took place sometime during the night circulated Twitter on Wednesday. D.C. Fire and EMS released a statement saying that the members in the video had been placed on administrative leave.
The DC Fire and EMS Department is aware of an incident that took place on the evening of April 25th in which several members of the department were engaged in an altercation on the scene of a response.
Six personnel involved are on administrative leave while DC Fire and EMS conduct a joint investigation with the DC Metropolitan Police Department.
The actions depicting in a video of the incident are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the behavior we require of our members.Statement from DC Fire and EMS