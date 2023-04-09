WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said 65-year-old Wendell Davis was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

MPD said that at about 12:30 p.m., they were dispatched to the 3400 block of A Street in Southeast D.C. for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Davis who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.