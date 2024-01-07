WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A community member found seven of the eight puppies that were in a car stolen on Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced the puppies’ safe return in a post on the X platform Sunday evening. Officers are still looking for the last missing puppy.

Police said that at noon on Saturday, the victim left their car on and unlocked with eight puppies inside in the 1700 block of U St. SE. The victim had their car keys with them, but an unknown suspect took the car with the puppies inside.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, officers recovered the stolen vehicle.

The puppies are described as 5-week-old American Bull Dogs who are dark in color with white markings.

Anyone with information on where the last puppy is can call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.