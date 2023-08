WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday night.

The incident occurred around 11:25 a.m. at the 800 block of 10th St. NE. When officers arrive, they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Eddie Curtis, 71, of Northeast, D.C. had “no signs” of life when D.C. Fire and EMS.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.