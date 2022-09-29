WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday.

Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that she had been injured through some kind of trauma. DC Fire and EMS got to the home and said Williams was dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined Williams had been killed by “sharp force injuries.”

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each murder committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about the case can call (202) 727-9099. Anonymous information can be provide through the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.