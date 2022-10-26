WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Someone robbed a Wells Fargo bank in the 1900 block of 7th St. NW early Wednesday morning, Oct. 26.

The Metropolitan Police Department were on the scene investigating. Officers said someone entered the bank on foot and demanded cash. The suspect managed to flee the scene with an unknown amount of money.

DC News Now contributor Larry Calhoun with DC Realtime News tweeted about the incident. According to his sources, approximately $2,000 in cash was taken.

Commenting on the rise in robberies in the area, Calhoun tweeted: “Robberies have truly been off the charts in the last 2 weeks. Everyday now businesses are getting hit. Around this time every year this starts to pick up.”