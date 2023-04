WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said that eight people were put out of their homes by a duplex fire in Northeast Friday morning.

When crews arrived at the scene of the fire in the 5700 block of 6th St. NE they found flames coming from the back porch of a home. The fire eventually spread to an adjacent one.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that medics had to take one firefighter to the hospital. The injuries weren’t life-threatening.