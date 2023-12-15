WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said an 85-year-old man charged with murdering his wife stabbed her because he didn’t want to eat the pancakes she made.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers received a call about a stabbing at an apartment in the 1300 block of Corcoran St. in Northwest around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 10. When they got to the home, they found Sharron Hilda Schwartz, 81, had been stabbed. They found her husband, Steven Schwartz, hurt, too. Police said his injury appeared to be self-inflicted.

Medics took both to the hospital. Sharron died. Officers later arrested Schwartz.

Schwartz made a video appearance in D.C. Superior Court for his arraignment on Thursday, Dec. 14. He entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder while armed.

Judge Sherry Trafford ordered Schwartz be held without bond pending a preliminary hearing which was set for January 2024.