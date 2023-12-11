WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they have arrested an 85-year-old man for killing his wife in Northwest D.C.

Police said that on Sunday at about 3:40 p.m., they responded to the 1300 block of Corcoran St. for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside an apartment with injuries. A man was also found injured in the home. Police believe it was self-inflicted.

The man and woman were transported to the hospital, where the woman later died. Police said the man and woman were married.

The suspect, 85-year-old Steven Schwartz, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed.

The victim was identified as 81-year-old Sharron Hilda Schwartz, of Northwest, D.C.