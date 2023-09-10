New York skyline silhouette with Twin Towers at sunset. 09.11.2001 American Patriot Day banner.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

We’ve compiled a list of events you can attend to memorialize those impacted by the events two decades ago:

2023 Mason Nation 9/11 Day of Service: Monday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | George Mason University at 4400 University Drive Fairfax, VA 22030

At George Mason University’s 11th annual Mason Nation 9/11 Day of Service, students, faculty, staff, and members of the community can choose to participate in a variety of service projects. Options include card making, a blood drive, a Service Fair, and more.

Vets Nite Open Mic: 9/11 Hyattsville at Busboys & Poets: Monday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Busboys and Poets at 5331 Baltimore Avenue Hyattsville, MD 20781

Whether you’re a veteran or simply want to show support, Busboys and Poets is offering an opportunity to connect with the community. Specific veterans who served post-9/11 and have practiced telling their stories will be the Storytellers.

9/11 Never Forget Virtual Races: Available anytime in Sept. 2023, but participants are encouraged to run on Sept. 11 | Hosted by Moon Joggers

Participants can register for a 1-mile run, 5K, 10K, half-marathon or marathon. The registration fee is $16, which includes a metal, bib, and donation to charity. 15% of each registration will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization honoring firefighter Stephen Siller who died on 9/11.

9/11 Heroes Run: Sept. 17 | Annapolis, Md. and Oakton, Va.

The Travis Manion Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Runs are all over the country, but DMV locations include one in Maryland and in Northern Virginia. Participants can choose from a 1-mile walk or a 5k run.

Annapolis, Md.: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 550 Taylor Ave. Annapolis, Md. 21401

The race in Annapolis starts at 11 a.m.

Oakton, Va.: Oakton Elementary at 3000 Chain Bridge Rd., Oakton, Va. 22124

The race in Oakton starts at 8:30 a.m.