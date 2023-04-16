WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a 9-year-old girl was injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that they received a call around 4 p.m. to the 2700 block of Douglas Pl., SE.

When officers arrived, they found the 9-year-old girl who had been shot in the back. Police said that she was in the back seat of a car with two adults. They did not know what her relationship with these adults was.

Police said that they found the scene of the shooting at the 1500 block of Shippen Lane, SE.

Police has a lookout for a man wearing a ski mask and driving a dark-colored sedan. Anyone with any information was asked to contact MPD.