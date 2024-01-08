WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Raising Cane’s will be opening its first D.C. location on Tuesday.

The restaurant will be on the east side of the main level of the train concourse, across from Amtrak Gates K & L.

The store will be opening it’s doors inside Union Station at 9 a.m. The first 200 customers will receive a special edition hat. The first customer in line will receive a Raising Cane’s swag basket.

To celebrate the opening, Raising Cane’s will be having many activities throughout the day.

One of the first events will be a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers (13+) with a Free Cane’s for a Year. People will be able to enter between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The winners will be selected at random and announced between 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Customers must at the location at the time the winner is announced in order to be selected.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:25 a.m. A check will also be given to the American Experience Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that provides travel experiences, education and opportunities to D.C.-area students.

There will also be a variety of giveaways throughout the day as well as a live DJ and a special appearance by Screech, the Washington Nationals’ team mascot.

“We’re eager to share our ONE LOVE® with residents, commuters, and visitors to this amazing city for the first time in our brand’s history” said Will Scholzen, Area Leader of Restaurants. “We look forward to making our mark on this monumental community and serving new Customers.”

This will be the first Raising Cane’s located in a transit hub and the decoration will feature 12 Union Station illustrations by renowned architectural artist Carlos Diniz.