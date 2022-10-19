WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A breast cancer survivor and infertility warrior turned into a thriver! Anna Crollman was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was just 27-years-old.

Soon after she was diagnosed, she started the blog “My Cancer Chic” because she said she had a hard time finding stories of younger woman going though the same things she was.

Crollman now also runs a popular Instagram page where she connects with women around the world. She talked to our Taniya Wright about how her diagnosis changed her life in ways she never thought possible.

If you would like to connect with Anna: https://www.mycancerchic.com/