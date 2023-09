WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Prep’s Edgewood Middle Campus released students early Tuesday after a “significant water leak” made it necessary to close the building down for the day.

The school asked parents to pick up their children from the building as soon as possible.

Administrators expected to provide updates about in-person classes by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the school’s front desk at (202) 832-5700.