WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is hosting a free “Panda Palooza” to bid a “giant farewell” to pandas Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji before they head home to China.

The nine-day celebration begins on Sept. 23 and ends on Oct. 1. It is open to people of all ages.

The palooza will include photo opportunities, arts and crafts, a “Kids Area” with a soft play section, coloring and stamping activities, yoga, live music concerts, food and beverage vendors and more.

You can swing by for a free screening of “Kung Fu Panda” and “The Miracle Panda” or some treats from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

For a full list of events and how to get free passes, click here.