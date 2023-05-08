WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Eight days into May, Metro is already making moves.

Right after opening the Yellow Line — which had been shut down since September 2022 — The agency also shortened the time passengers have to wait to catch a Red Line train during rush hour.

Then, next Friday, a brand new station will officially be added to the Metro map.

This month is set to be a breath of fresh air for the DMV’s largest transit system, which has been plagued in recent years by pandemic-driven budgetary woes and railcar issues stemming from a 2021 derailment. From a rider’s perspective, here are some of the positive things to look forward to in May.

Yellow Line reopens

A critical link from D.C. to Northern Virginia reopened Sunday after being closed to passengers for eight months. Metro’s Yellow Line is carrying riders once again following a massive rehabilitation project on the tunnel and bridge that cross the Potomac River.

The newly-updated Metro map, featuring the “new” Yellow Line service, from Huntington to Mt Vernon Sq. (Courtesy: WMATA)

Trains on the newly-reopened Yellow Line are set to run every 8 minutes from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. At all other times — including weekends — trains will pass through stations every 12 minutes. Also to note: the Yellow Line no longer starts at Greenbelt Station. It will only run from Huntington (in Fairfax County, Virginia) to Mt Vernon Sq (in D.C.). All stations north of Mt Vernon Sq (Shaw-Howard U to Greenbelt) are now only serviced by the Green Line.

Nine flights of stairs underground, construction crews worked to renovate a nearly half-a-century-old tunnel that was corroding and suffering from water leaking issues. The “Yellow Line Tunnel”, received more than 1,000 replacement steel plates which are held together by over 12,000 bolts.

Before… and after.



85 feet underground, a tunnel that connects Metrorail (@wmata) from D.C. to Virginia is undergoing an 8 month upgrade.



How it looked in September 2022 vs. how it looks now: pic.twitter.com/UbK0AJnf07 — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) April 4, 2023

The $384-million project also included work on the 3,000-foot Yellow Line bridge, which supports trains traveling over the Potomac River.

88 bridge bearings were replaced, which required crews to lift the bridge from its steel girders in order to access the old bearings and swap them out with new ones. The fire suppression system was also upgraded, in addition to the installation of several miles of new communications cables.

More Red Line trains

The Red Line — which runs from Shady Grove to Glenmont — received a much-needed frequency boost on Monday. Trains are now running every 6 minutes during the morning and evening rush hours (from 6 a.m.-9 a.m., and 3 p.m.-7 p.m.). After 9:20 p.m., trains seven days a week will pass through stations every 10 minutes.

“During the midweek 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours most trains between Union Station and Metro Center have more than 90 people packed in each railcar, with some trains reaching 150 passengers per car,” officials noted in a news release.

The improving train schedule couldn’t come at a busier time for Metro. Right now, the transit system averages more than 320,000 Metrorail trips a day. On Tuesday, April 4 a post-pandemic ridership record was broken when 791,000 trips were recorded in just one day.

Potomac Yard Station opening

When the Potomac Yard Station opens to passengers on Friday, May 19, it will become Metro’s 98th station.

The stop sits in between the Braddock Rd and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport stops on the Blue and Yellow Lines.