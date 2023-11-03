WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The White House Historical Association said it would open “The People’s House: A White House Experience” in Fall 2024.

Described as a “new cutting-edge education experience,” the association said it would feature exhibits and galleries, allowing visitors to interact with a large scale White House model, a full-scale replica of the Oval Office, the Rose Garden, some “White House moments” and more.

(Renderings of The People’s House: A White House Experience, courtesy of the White House Historical Association.)

The 33,000 square-foot, three-floor site will be situated on 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, one block away from the White House.

First Lady Jill Biden announced the plans at the association’s biennial gala.

“At its core, this project is about education – teaching our students about our country’s origins, bringing to life the countless people who shaped it and who made the White House into the beating heart of our democracy,” Biden said at the event.

The experience will show guests what goes on inside the White House and expose them to stories of the people who have lived there and dedicated their careers to White House functions.

