WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Here in the DMV we’ve seen a bit of an increase in gas prices over the last few weeks and now AAA says the high temperatures outside had something to do with the spike in prices at the pump.

AAA says oil prices were one of the reasons why people are paying more at the pumps but the association said on Thursday said the extreme heat last month played a role for expensive gas.

But the association which tracks gas prices said some relief at the pump could be on the way.

AAA reports the national average of gas went up by 11 cents since last week to $3.82. That national gas price average is about 29 cents more than a month ago and 34 cents less than a year ago according to AAA.

AAA reports the price at the pump jumped due to the price of oil, which was near $80 per barrel last week.

But that wasn’t the only reason for you spending more at the pumps.

“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Coupled with tepid demand and declining oil prices, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately.”

And as people go to fill up at gas stations, AAA has some fuel-saving tips:

Keep up with your car’s maintenance and make sure your tires are properly inflated.

Slow down and drive the speed limit.

Avoid hard accelerations.

In hot weather park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to reduce the heat buildup in the car and in turn reduce the need for air conditioning to cool the car down.

Try to run multiple errands in one trip.

According to some AAA stats, The DMV did not make the list of 10 states that have seen the largest gas prices increase and the nation’s top least expensive gas price markets.

You can see that list here