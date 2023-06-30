WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — AAA is predicting record breaking travel this holiday weekend.

According to the organization, 50.7 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from their home this weekend. 43 million people will travel by car.

“It’s worth it. It’s a nice long weekend,” said Hannah Hagen, who is driving to New York state. “[Traffic] looks pretty bad, there are about three different routes I can be taking so hopefully the route I take will keep me furthest away from New York City.”

AAA predicts that Boston, Seattle and Washington, D.C. will see the most traffic.

“We’re road trip people,” said Kat Reed, who traveled into the District with her finance.

The two flew into D.C. but rented a car to get around.

Reed said dealing with busy airports and roadways is worth it to be here.

“It’s the nation’s capital for the weekend, one of the best places to be for the 4th,” she said.

“Traffic is something you have to take your patience with you,” said Dawn Fox.

Fox said she typically leaves Washington during the Fourth of July weekend. But, this year inflation and traffic are keeping her in town.

“Just in the Washington, D.C. area it can almost be like a whole other job, maybe an act of Congress just to get out and get through, and with the prices, I can’t do everything,” Fox said.

According to AAA the best time to travel by car is on Saturday before noon.

On Tuesday, the best times are before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m. On Wednesday, the best time is before 2 p.m.