WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating a case of possible child abuse after a 2-year-old boy ended up in the hospital Tuesday night.

MPD said officers were in the 2700 block of Bruce Pl. SE around 6:30 p.m. after they received a report that someone was unconscious. When police arrived, they found the 2-year-old boy unconscious. Medics took him to the hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police Department said officers classified the incident as a physical abuse allegation. As of Wednesday morning, she said no one had been arrested. MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division was investigating.