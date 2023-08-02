WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted once again, this time for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

On Tuesday night, a federal grand jury indicted Trump on four counts related to the Jan. 6 riot and attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors claim that the former president and a group of co-conspirators tried to overturn the 2020 election and retain power. So far, co-conspirators have not been named or charged.

Trump is expected at Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Thursday at 4 p.m.

“This is the most important indictment in the history of the United States,” said Allan J. Lichtman, a distinguished professor of history at American University.

Hundreds of police officers suffered physical and mental injuries on Jan. 6, 2021 after a mob overtook the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say it was fueled by lies from the former president to obstruct the 2020 election.

Lichtman said Trump’s indictment is a local issue for the officers who were injured.

“These people are our friends, our neighbors. They represent those who protect us every day. And it is extremely important to stand up to them,” Lichtman said.

Two of the most outspoken officers who still deal with the trauma from Jan. 6 released statements after the indictment.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said, “All I have wanted from day one is accountability and justice for the law enforcement men and women who fought bravely on January 6th. As we get closer to the proverbial finish line, I can only reflect on how long this fight has been.”

“I saw the Trump-fueled MAGA attack before my eyes. It was calculated, premeditated, and malicious. It disgusts me that House Republicans are heinously coming to the defense of Trump’s criminal behavior while putting up the foundation of our democracy as collateral,” said former D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone.

“If Donald Trump is not held accountable, then our democracy is in grave peril. And democracy all over the world is in great peril because it depends on U.S. leadership,” Lichtman said.

The U.S. Secret Service said there may be short-term traffic implications due to Trump’s movements around the courthouse, but they’re working with D.C. police and other federal law enforcement to keep both the former president and the public safe.