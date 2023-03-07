WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man arrested on carjacking and burglary charges escaped from custody after a trip to the hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the DC Department of Corrections took Kenneth Phillips, 22, to Howard University Hospital for medical treatment Tuesday. Phillips had been in jail since his arrest in November 2021.

MPD said Phillips left the hospital on foot around 8:30 a.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department asked anyone with information about where Philips is to call (202) 727-9099. Information also can be texted to MPD anonymously at 50411.