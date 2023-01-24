WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) said officers arrested two men wanted for a series of carjackings. Before their arrests, the men hit in a restaurant’s outdoor freezer.

USCP said an officer who was in the 100 block of E St. NW saw a sedan believed to be connected to a number of armed carjackings in a neighboring county. Officers tried to stop the sedan, but the driver took off. The driver clipped a USCP van along First Street, then crashed into a USCP SUV in the 300 block of Third St. SE.

Police said the driver and passenger got out of the car and ran. They, they tried to hide in an outdoor freezer behind a restaurant along Pennsylvania Avenue SE. That’s where USCP said officers caught them. USCP said the officers recovered a gun and a high capacity magazine.

Cedae Hardy, 18, and Landrell Jordan, 18, face these charges: