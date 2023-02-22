WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heather McGaffin said she wants to help her 287 employees at DC’s much-criticized 911 call center to manage their stress-filled environment.

But the new acting director of the Office of Unified Communications recently named by Mayor Muriel Bowser promised swift accountability in a position that critics say hasn’t occurred.

“The mental health of a 911 call center is absolutely paramount for any director, any agency to recognize that and to create a pattern forward,” said McGaffin, 39.

The agency has been under heavy fire for misdirected calls that have led to deaths.

“It’s training, it’s helping them to better understand the technology, it’s listening to the employees when they raise their hands and say there’s too much, we are in sensory overload,” she said. “And also it’s holding people accountable.”

McGaffin invited reporters to tour the 911 call center with call operators hunched at desks with multiple computer screens and headsets. She is requiring increased training from 5 to 14 weeks and at least 5 supervisors on the floor up from two.

Many policies, she said, were simply outdated. McGaffin admitted that mistakes will be made.

“We are human. This is a human-driven process,” she said. “There are going to be errors. But we are going to hold people accountable.”

She said her employees will have it explained, reenacted and told how to fix it. “Progressive discipline” could follow if failure is persistent.

“It means that if you’re not responsive to the training and you’re not able to do the job, at some juncture we have to make tough decisions,” she added.

McGaffin had previously served as the deputy director since last February. She said she is aware that critics may believe she’s incapable of making changes, but she rejected that view.

“This is a fresh start. And I get it. I was here, why didn’t some of these things change,” McGaffin said. “We have a game plan moving forward.”

McGaffin said she’s unsure when she will have her hearing before the public safety committee of City Council, but the Bowser administration has sent her nomination to that body for consideration.

The public must have trust in 911, McGaffin said. Her 15-year-old daughter gave her a reason to take the scrutinized post.

“She said, ‘Mom, you’d be so upset if we just threw in the towel or gave up or took the easy route. You were really meant to do this,'” McGaffin recounted.