UPDATE 8:49 p.m. — Police confirmed that the barricade ended around 8:49 p.m.
One man was shot, but he is conscious and breathing. A woman is in custody. Two handguns were recovered from the scene.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Southwest for a barricade situation for a person in crisis on Thursday evening.
Police said that the call came in at 7:40 p.m.
The barricade was ongoing as of 8:27 p.m.
