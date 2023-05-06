WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Adams Morgan could soon see more bars and businesses able to serve alcohol.

Neighborhood commissioners voted this week to recommend ending a moratorium on tavern licenses.

Since 2000 there’s been a cap on the number of tavern licenses in Adams Morgan, which the business improvement district says is stifling growth while a local citizens association says it’s still needed.

It’s been 23 years since the Adams Morgan liquor license moratorium went into effect.

“Conditions had deteriorated to the point where there was disturbance of peace order and quiet. There was a threat, you know, negative impacts on vehicular and pedestrian safety,” said Denis James, president of the Kalorama Citizens Association.

The moratorium was supposed to expire in February but the Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) asked for an extension to get community input.

On Wednesday night, the ANC voted unanimously to recommend ending it.

“With the cap on tavern licenses, it really restricts new and interesting business concepts from wanting to come into the neighborhood,” said Kristen Barden, executive director of the Adams Morgan Business Improvement District.

Right now there are 16 tavern licenses.

“They’re asking ABCA to release four of those licenses a year until they get up to 25,” Barden said.

Barden is in favor of the change — and some neighbors agree.

“It increases the economic activity and it gives people options,” Barden said.

“I think that having the diversity of choice is good for nightlife and good for business even spilling in throughout the day,” said Dennis Jaffe.

But James thinks those looking for tavern licenses are up to no good.

“The places that are aimed at selling masses of alcohol to generally speaking very young patrons, who then go out into the neighborhood and disturb the residents deep into the night,” James said.

Barden sees it differently.

“I think what you’re going to see as unique concepts, you know, like a wine jazz bar, you know, a bookstore that wants to serve wine with a bit of book talk,” Barden said.

The final decision will be made by ABCA, the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration after a public hearing.