WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 18th Street in Adams Morgan will be shut down to car traffic Sunday for the Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone event.

“We hope it’ll attract a lot of pedestrians and a lot of cyclists and they’ll come and explore Adams Morgan again for the first time if they haven’t been here for a while,” said Kristen Barden, Executive Director of the Adams Morgan Partnership. “Or, they’ll come because they want to see some of the entertainment.”

The street will be shutdown from noon until 10pm between Kalorama and Columbia roads.

Barden said the event is made possible through the Streets for the People grant program.

“We received a grant of $525,000 to do a series of pedestrian zones and ultimately install some permanent structures in the roadway to continue to do this on a regular basis,” she said.

Throughout the day, people can enjoy various forms of entertainment including a yoga class, face painting, jugglers, dancing and more.

Some local business owners are hopeful the event will help attract more customers.

“(People) don’t have to worry about the parking, they’re just going to bring their whole family and friends,” said M. E. Cho, owner of Bul Korean Bar and Restaurant. “When they walk around they’re going to check out not only restaurants, small businesses, retail, small shops. They are really suffering.”

She also hopes the event will help transition people back to in person dining.

“People tend to order a takeout order and a delivery order so hopefully this is a sign that people actually come out, check all the restaurants and small businesses,” said Cho. “Because sometimes, especially ‘I’m running the restaurant, take out order, delivery order is not the same as if you dine in.”

People are encouraged to bike, walk or take public transit to get to the event.

Metro buses that typically use 18th street will be diverted to Connecticut Avenue or Columbia Road.

The Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone will be held again on Sunday, September 4 from 12pm-10pm and Sunday, October 23 from 12pm-10pm.

For more information, visit admodc.org