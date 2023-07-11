WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been more than nine years since 8-year-old Relisha Rudd disappeared from Southeast D.C.

For the past eight years, July 11 has been observed as “Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day.”

Every year, D.C.’s missing voice organizes efforts to keep Rudd in the minds of District residents as police continue to search for her. Missing fliers of what she would have looked like as a 17-year-old girl were given to drivers down Georgia Avenue to remind the public of who she is.

Simboli Ruffin, along with a group from the National Center for Missing Children and Exploited Children and other advocates worked to spread the word.

“I still believe that she is alive and well,” Ruffin said. “Each person that sees this flyer, it’s an opportunity that could ring off in their mind and call the tip line.”

Ruffin said she has hope because she was considered a missing person for more than 50 years before finding out who she was in 2019.

“Each corner that we turn is a brand new opportunity to use our voices to recover missing. never stop until the recovery,” she said.

Rudd’s grandmother, Melissa Young, said she hasn’t given up hope yet but it hasn’t been easy.

“Knowing she’s somewhere out here, it’s hurtful. It’s heartbreaking,” Young said.

Rudd was last seen on video March 1, 2014 with a janitor who police suspect was the person who kidnapped her.

“I wish I had the answers. I wish I knew where she was. The family and myself truly and dearly misses her,” Young said.

The man, 51-year-old Kahlil Tatum, was found dead a month later.

“It’s very important to us, the Metropolitan Police Department, that we continue the search for her,” Metropolitan Police Department Commander Daniel Godin said.

Ruffin said they’re also trying to educate others about missing people.

“We’re still keeping awareness out there, but most importantly, we’re giving safety tips for other families in the event that your loved one goes missing,” Ruffin said.

Anyone with information about Rudd’s disappearance is encouraged to reach out to D.C. police.