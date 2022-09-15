WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a political message straight to the Vice President’s doorstep days after her trip to Houston and following multiple claims that the U.S. border is secure.

DC News Now was first on the scene to witness what unfolded in front of the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning. It was part of Gov. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star which buses migrants out of texas and into sanctuary cities and states.

While Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t responded to the move, civil rights advocates are condemning Abbott’s actions, begging him to stop using migrants as a political pawn.

“The border is secure but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular over the last four years before we came in and it needs to be fixed,” Vice President Kamala Harris said on Meet The Press on Sunday.

Domingo Garcia, a native of Eagle Pass, Texas, a border city where many migrants cross into the United States, did not hold back his criticism of his governor. Garcia is also the national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States. Their work is dedicated to aiding Hispanic Americans across the country and has mobilized to Washington, D.C. to help migrants who were bused out of Texas.

“It is an un-Texan, un-American, and un-Christian to treat children and families as human cargo for political stunts,” Garcia said.

Governor Abbott directed two buses carrying over 100 migrants directly to the gates of the Naval Observatory where VP Harris lives and then took to Twitter saying in part:

“We will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like D.C. until Pres. Biden & Border Czar Harris step up & do their jobs to secure the border.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was caught off guard by Abbott’s latest migrant maneuver. Previously, she has requested aid to deploy the National Guard multiple times and declared a state of emergency to address the matter. She refused to comment on the issue to both DC News Now and News Nation reporters.

Garcia and other civil rights advocates were furious, saying these migrants are caught in the middle of a political slugfest. Volunteers, like ones from Kids in Need of Defense, an organization dedicated to protecting unaccompanied and separated children, were also caught by surprise and were waiting at union station, a location where migrants have been dropped off in the past.

“Many of these people, from what I understand today, are fleeing repression in Venezuela or Cuba or Nicaragua and they’re coming over here as refugees. They’re being treated like human cargo by the politicians, [like] the governor of Texas and the governor of Florida,” Garcia said. “Again, it’s an easy, inhumane way to treat human beings who are just asking for a chance at the American dream and they’re being used as political pawns.”

Garcia went on to explain that one of the migrants aboard the buses had to be taken to the hospital after suffering complications of diabetes, many of them also traveling with young children or babies.

“These are people fleeing communist regimes, fleeing repression and they actually believe the Statue of Liberty means something,” Garcia said.

The League of United Latin American Citizens is going to start a new campaign called “Bust the Buses” which will literally put people in front of those buses coming out of Texas to stop them from being shipped out to places around the country.