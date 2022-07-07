WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the homicide rate climbs in Washington DC, community organizers are looking for answers.

“I think everything the city is launching is working towards being able to help but I think a lot of the stuff, the resources, we should do more,” said Jimmie Jenkins, CEO of Manpower DC.

Jenkins organized a community meeting Thursday night to address the “state of emergency” he said is happening in the district when it comes to gun violence.

“July 6 or 7, I saw that we had 19 shootings and 80% of them were east of the river, where I’m born and raised and do business and five homicides. Four of the homicides were of course here, east of the river. For me that was more than alarming,” he said.

He mentioned issues such as a lack of education and development in wards 7 and 8 during the meeting.

One idea discussed was the creation of a community-wide calendar so outreach organizations do not schedule events on the same day and so events can be properly promoted.

Jenkins would also like to see more job training for kids, among other things.