WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The rock band Aerosmith announced Monday that six of its upcoming shows will be postponed, including its show in D.C. at the Capital One Arena.

The band’s D.C. show was rescheduled from Sept. 27, 2023, to Feb. 17, 2024.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve,” lead vocalist Steven Tyler said via the band’s X page.

Any tickets for the September show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Concertgoers who are unable to attend the February show will be granted a refund.

Fans with questions regarding refunds are advised to reach out to their point of purchase.