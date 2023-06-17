WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some of the most legendary names in professional wrestling credit their successes to the hours they spent traveling from town to town in cars with veterans of the business.

The stories, advice, and knowledge that are passed on during the car rides open the eyes of the younger performers, which helps them to not only learn what moves they should do in the ring but also when and why.

So what could a graduate from Penn State and The University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine learn from a car ride from Washington DC to Tampa, Florida?

That is the question I posed to Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Tony Schiavone or Tony Kahn

Dr. Baker chose Tony Schiavone over Tony Kahn.

The reason Dr. Baker didn’t pick her boss is because he is so busy. Dealing with AEW, The Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham Football Club, would keep him from spending time talking with Dr. Baker during the car ride.

Dr. Baker said this about picking to ride with the legendary wrestling announcer:

“Schiavone has nothing going on, so I’ll have Schiavone’s undivided attention like always. I get to control the music, I get to decide who drives, where we are stopping.”

John Moxley or MJF

Former AEW Champion John Moxley won over MJF, the current World Champ. Baker said that Moxley is an incredibly fascinating human, and she would learn a lot from him. Dr. Baker mentioned that Moxley’s wife Renee Paquette is one of her favorite people.

Thunder Rosa or CM Punk

As soon as I mentioned Thunder Rose, Dr. Baker immediately said “The other one.” When I said CM Punk was her other choice, she picked him and then thought for a moment and she changed her mind.

“Actually, I’ll take it back. I want both of them in the car together, and I just want to sit in the middle and see what happens, let’s see what happens.”

AEW’s new show Collision makes its debut this weekend, and while Dr. Baker is not sure if she will be appearing on it in the future, she did say.

“My name is already written in the history books of AEW, why not sprinkle it in the Collision history books, as well.”