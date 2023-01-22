WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The tragedy of Saturday night’s mass shooting in California was on the minds of many in D.C. for the first in-person Lunar New Year parade in three years.

The celebration went off without a hitch but there was an increased police presence Sunday in Chinatown.

While D.C. police say there are no known threats in the district, officers are increasing patrols where there are Lunar New Year events.

The streets of D.C.’s Chinatown were packed for the first time in three years to celebrate the year of the rabbit.

“It’s seemed like very organized, very orderly, many police around to make sure everyone is safe and sound,” said Mark Long.

That police presence heightened after 10 people died and another 10 were injured in Monterey Park, California late Saturday night following a lunar new year celebration.

“My family lives very near the area where the shooting happened so I texted them immediately and said, ‘Oh hey, apparently the shooter’s still at large. Please stay safe as you go out and celebrate,'” said Nichole Chen.

The area where Chen is from and where the shooting happened has a very large Asian population. The shooting hit home even for those in D.C.

“It’s a very unfortunate event, especially on a big day like today that’s supposed to be a celebration for the Lunar New Year, the year of the rabbit. You know it’s supposed to be prosperity for everyone,” Long said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said 72-year-old Huu Can Tran is the only suspect who was found Sunday afternoon.

“At 12:52 p.m. our Sheriff’s SWAT team approached and cleared the van and determined the suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Luna said.

Police have still not ruled out any motives, including a hate crime.

“We still are not clear on the motive. The investigation continues,” Luna said.

While saddened by what happened across the country, many were happy to come together as a community in D.C. to celebrate with a parade.

“It’s really nice to see celebrations like this in communities where it’s not really home so it’s really nice to see something like this,” Chen said.

“Even on a big day like today it’s not just Chinese or Asians coming out to celebrate but you saw plenty of other ethnicities out here to celebrate this big day because it is at the end of the day, the United States represents a very diverse culture,” Long said.